The anniversary of the nuclear industry is celebrated in Russia.

Within 75 days, ROSATOM will hold more than 100 events across the nation dedicated to the country’s nuclear industry.

The slogan of the celebration is “75 years: ahead of the times”.

August 20, 1945 became the starting point in the history of Russian nuclear industry, which has been defending the country, providing people with energy, developing science and new technologies far beyond the nuclear field, for 75 years. On this day, a Special Committee under the USSR State Defense Committee and the First Main Directorate under the Council of People Commissars of the USSR were created to manage the work on the atomic project.

For a long time the industry was one of the most secretive, and talking about even the most peaceful achievements of atomic science was not a common place. Most people do not realize that many technologies and solutions available to us today - from diagnostic medical equipment to security systems – have been researched and made at the nuclear enterprises.

ROSATOM celebration will start on August 20 - the birthday of the nuclear industry - and will

last 75 days.

It will tell people about the Russian nuclear industry and the role it plays in the life of each of us. All events are divided into three major parts: Past, Present, Future.

On the first day, several important events dedicated to the history of the industry and honoring veterans will take place. Monuments and memorial plaques to famous Soviet atomic scientists will be unveiled, including a monument to the legendary Minister of Medium Machine Building Efim Slavsky near the ROSATOM headquarters on Bolshaya Ordynka Street in Moscow.

The main event of the “Future” part within the framework of the anniversary events will be the opening of the all-Russian science festival Nauka 0+ “Physics of the Future”, which will be held on October 9-18. The festival will host open lectures by famous scientists, discussions about the future, unique scientific and educational films. Creative workshops, interactive exhibitions, science maker fair, competitions of robots, teleconferences with the International Space Station (ISS), the Russian Antarctic Station, excursions to scientific laboratories, Science Slam battles, outdoor expositions, science quests and much more are planned. The anniversary festival will be dedicated to breakthrough technologies in nuclear energy, medicine, biology, IT, artificial intelligence, nanoparticles and other areas of physics that will determine the

development of humanity for the coming centuries.

The Next 75 youth conference on 31 October in Sochi will be one of the closing events of the anniversary campaign. World- renowned scientists, including Konstantin Novoselov, Nobel Prize winner in physics for the discovery of graphene, Richard Stallman, founder of the free software movement, Thomas Frey, the

best lecturer on the future according to Google, Peter Westerback, one of the creators of Angry

Birds, and others, will discuss the future with talented young people. Historically, Russia has been working very closely with the African continent in nuclear technologies. Rosatom is already building a 4800 MWe nuclear power plant with Egypt, working on nuclear cooperation with other countries on the continent, such as Zambia, Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Ethiopia and Rwanda and others.

“We have fully established the regulatory framework with a third of African countries, all the

way up to the contractual framework. Half of them already have and are actively discussing specific

joint projects with us, which are stipulated in a contract”. - said Alexey Likhachev, Director

General of ROSATOM, speaking at The Russia-Africa Economic Forum in October last year.

ROSATOM has been active in Africa for a long time. The creation and development of the nuclear industry on the African continent will not only solve the problem of the energy crisis, but also change the standard of living, providing full access to public health services, increasing the level of education and food securityt. I am sure that Russian-African nuclear projects will have a great future", said Alexey Likhachev concluded.

ROSATOM

State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom is a global technological leader, uniting assets in the energy, mechanical engineering, and construction. It is one of the top-ten Russian companies. It is the only nuclear vendor in the world that has the resources and competencies to offer energy solutions across the nuclear supply chain. ROSATOM world’s largest overseas business portfolio includes 36 power units in 12 countries. It is the largest energy producer in Russia providing over 19% of country’s energy needs. Rosatom is also engaged in the production of equipment and isotope products for the needs of nuclear medicine, scientific research, and materials science, the production of digital and various innovative products. The company’s strategy is to develop low-carbon power generation projects, including in the wind generation field. Today,

Rosatom brings together over 300 enterprises and organizations and over 270,000 employees.