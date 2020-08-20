Ray, an artist who has supported a plethora of social awareness campaigns with his artistry needs £40,000 for life saving surgery urgently.

Due to how he has impacted lives with his artworks, a number of persons, including friends and showbiz personalities have joined the campaign to raise the required amount for the emergency life surgery.

Emmanuel Apraku, as the artist is known in real life is said to have been diagnosed with a liver disease.

An artwork in circulation on social media captures the ‘penciledcelebrities’ star in a frail state. His condition appears to be deteriorating hence the need for an urgent surgery.

The general public has been encouraged to make donations through mobile money number 0244706308.


Ghanaweb