A number of Ghanaian musicians, especially those within Highlife circles have taken to social media to pay tribute to their departed colleague, Kofi B.

Kofi B, known in real life as Kofi Boakye Yiadom, died on Sunday prior to a scheduled performance at a concert in Cape Coast in the Central region.

The ‘Mombrowa’ singer, according to colleague musician Kofi Nti who was at the said show where he was also scheduled to perform, complained of chest pains and unusual heartbeat for which he was rushed to the hospital immediately.

A number of Ghanaian musicians, especially those within Highlife circles have taken to social media to pay tribute to their departed colleague, Kofi B.

Kofi B, known in real life as Kofi Boakye Yiadom, died on Sunday prior to a scheduled performance at a concert in Cape Coast in the Central region.

The ‘Mombrowa’ singer, according to colleague musician Kofi Nti who was at the said show where he was also scheduled to perform, complained of chest pains and unusual heartbeat for which he was rushed to the hospital immediately.

A doctor at the hospital said Kofi B was sweating and vomiting when he was brought there.

The ‘Bantama Kofi Boakye’ hitmaker was restless with very high body temperature and unusual blood pressure of 150/120, the doctor said.

Kofi B’s demise has broken lots of hearts as he was one of the most highly patronised contemporary highlife singers Ghana has produced.

Colleagues in the industry such as Kwame Bee, KOD, Obrafour, Okyeame Kwame, have all shared posts, paying tribute to the fallen highlife singer.

Kofi B dead