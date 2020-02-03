35 minutes ago

A number of Ghanaian musicians, especially those within Highlife circles have taken to social media to pay tribute to their departed colleague, Kofi B.

Kofi B, known in real life as Kofi Boakye Yiadom, died on Sunday prior to a scheduled performance at a concert in Cape Coast in the Central region.

The ‘Mombrowa’ singer, according to colleague musician Kofi Nti who was at the said show where he was also scheduled to perform, complained of chest pains and unusual heartbeat for which he was rushed to the hospital immediately.

A doctor at the hospital said Kofi B was sweating and vomiting when he was brought there.

The ‘Bantama Kofi Boakye’ hitmaker was restless with very high body temperature and unusual blood pressure of 150/120, the doctor said.

Kofi B’s demise has broken lots of hearts as he was one of the most highly patronised contemporary highlife singers Ghana has produced.

Colleagues in the industry such as Kwame Bee, KOD, Obrafour, Okyeame Kwame, have all shared posts, paying tribute to the fallen highlife singer.

Very sad to hear of the passing of one of the most talented musicians I managed from day one. Kofi B was an exceptionally talented musician and it was a delight spending time with him in the studio with Ofori Amponsah at the turn of the last millennium.

Sleep well B!

— simply_KOD (@simply_kod) February 2, 2020

I'm sad today. I hear u have left us. Rest well Kofi B

— kwame b #digitalrasta (@kwamebee) February 2, 2020

Kofi B, I know U have responsibilities beyond here. Travel well...U have done your part. Love You Bro.

— MADE IN GHANA🇬🇭 (@Okyeamekwame) February 2, 2020

RIP legendary Kofi B...your great music will still live on 🙏🏾

— Queen Shay (@wendyshaygh) February 2, 2020

One of the best. Songs were full of real life situations and wisdom. RIP Kofi B

— Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) February 2, 2020

Eeeii!!! So Ebi true sey our bro Kofi B die? Wow! RIP bro we made some of the greatest classics together, U voice will live on!!! Hmmm #LifeIsShort

— #GiftedIIAlbum (@FlowkingStone) February 2, 2020

