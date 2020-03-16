1 hour ago

Gospel Musician, Celestine Donkor, has come to the aid of Ghanaians in the wake of inflated hand sanitizers, to curb the deadly Novel Coronavirus.

Following government’s announcement of 6 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country, the demand for hand sanitizers has shot up insanely with traders and sellers, cashing in big time at the expense of citizens. The public has been urged to use alcohol-based sanitisers as part of precautionary measures to fight the deadly virus regularly.

Reports over the weekend showed that pharmacies and shops were charging up to GHC 150 cedis for a small bottle of hand sanitizers. Despite the public outcry to reduce the prices, nothing has been done about the situation.

But thanks to the benevolence of gospel musician, Celestine Donkor, a number of Ghanaians can save money by preparing their own hand sanitizers to improve personal hygiene.

In a video sighted by Ghanaweb.com, the ‘Bigger’ hitmaker teaches how to make hand sanitizers at home with basic ingredients that can be found at home.

In the four-minute tutorial video, the singer disclosed that the production of soaps and sanitizers is something she juggles along within her career as a gospel musician.

She also noted that she was compelled to come to the aid of the public due to the situation at hand by contributing her knowledge to the making of sanitizers.

Currently, 6 people have tested positive results for Covid-19 and Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has advised the public to practice hygienic living in a bid to get rid of the virus.

Watch the video of Celestine Donkor teaching how to make hand sanitizer at home

Source: Ghanaweb.com