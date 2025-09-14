8 hours ago

The Chamber of Cement Manufacturers, Ghana (COCMAG), has expressed grave concern over the growing influx of imported bagged cement, particularly from Togo, warning that the trend poses serious risks to the survival and competitiveness of local producers.

In a formal petition to the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry (MOTAI), the Chamber’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. George Dawson-Ahmoah, disclosed that foreign cement brands are rapidly flooding the Ghanaian market, often without complying with mandatory certification processes of the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA).

“This raises major safety concerns regarding the integrity of buildings and infrastructure nationwide,” Dr. Dawson-Ahmoah noted.

He further stressed that beyond safety, the unregulated imports distort market dynamics, undermine fair competition, and threaten to erode the significant investments local manufacturers have made in expanding production, creating jobs, and driving Ghana’s industrialisation.

“If unchecked, this situation could trigger widespread job losses, weaken investor confidence, reduce domestic production, and derail the government’s industrial transformation agenda,” he warned.

COCMAG is therefore urging the Ministry to take urgent corrective steps, including:



Stricter enforcement of import regulations



A review of existing trade policies



Protective measures to ensure a level playing field for domestic producers

The Chamber also raised concerns about imbalances in ECOWAS trade practices, pointing out that while cement from countries like Togo flows freely into Ghana, Ghanaian cement faces barriers in accessing markets in Togo, Côte d’Ivoire, and Nigeria due to restrictive policies—even under the ECOWAS framework.

“This effectively turns Ghana into a dumping ground, with no reciprocal benefits for our industry,” the Chamber stressed.

COCMAG called on government to adopt protective policies similar to those enforced by neighbouring countries to safeguard the long-term sustainability of Ghana’s cement industry.

“We remain committed to working closely with the Ministry and all relevant stakeholders to resolve this issue constructively and ensure fair competition in the sector,” the Chamber affirmed.