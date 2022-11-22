33 minutes ago

The Sagnarigu Member of Parliament (MP), ABA Fuseini, says Finance Minister only came to lie during last Friday’s censure motion hearing in Parliament.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, appeared before the Adhoc Committee of Parliament hearing the censure motion brought against him on Friday 18th November 2022.

The hearing was after the Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament Alexander Afenyo-Markin had called for a fair hearing for Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta.

According to Afenyo-Markin, a proper examination of the Minority’s claims against Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta reveals that they are criminal in nature.

“If we go ahead with the application, we will be doing a lot of injustice to our colleague.” “If this application is allowed, it will be an injustice and unfairness, and the Minister wouldn’t have been given adequate time to prepare for his defense,” he told Parliament.

Speaking before the Adhoc Committee of Parliament hearing the censure motion brought against him on Friday 18th November 2022 Ofori Atta gave answers to some allegations the minority had made.

But reacting to Ofori Atta’s appearance in Parliament on Friday, November 12, 2022, ABA Fuseini said the Finance Minister only denied the claims and did not provide answers.

According to the lawmaker, Ken Ofori Atta was unable to provide evidence to contradict that of the minority.

“What answers did he give last Friday? He just came to say, I deny.” How do you deny when there are verifiable proofs? Did he give any evidence to contradict that of the minority? He didn’t say anything; he just came there to lie. “Give us figures,” ABA Fuseini fumed.

Meanwhile, a senior lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo, says Ken Ofori Atta made the minority look incompetent during last Friday’s censure motion hearing in Parliament.

Professor Gyampo argued that it appears the minority has a penchant for hyping public expectations of them but failing to live up to such expectations when it mattered most.