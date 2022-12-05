4 hours ago

The Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has described the censure motion against the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, as a failed attempt by the Minority caucus in Parliament.

According to Mr. Afenyo-Markin, the Majority will not in any way support any political motion for the removal of Mr. Ofori-Atta.

He said the Majority will be exempted from any secret ballot against the Finance Minister, warning the Minority caucus not to tickle themselves of getting the numbers to secure a win.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South in the Northern Region, Haruna Iddrisu said, “if those courageous 98 gallant NPP MPs or Majority MPs cooperate, we will be very successful in getting a new Finance Minister for Ghana and exiting Ken Ofori-Atta”

But responding to Mr. Iddrisu on the floor of Parliament, the Deputy Majority Leader, said, “the motion has already failed and who told you that you are going to get any support from this side? We have told you that it is a political motion, and we will not support you, as we made it clear. Mr. Speaker, the Minority should not be under any impression that in any so-called secret ballot you are going to have somebody to support you as you do not have the numbers”.

The Minority caucus in Parliament brought a censure of motion against the Finance Minister, accusing him of conflict of interest, gross mismanagement of the economy amongst others.

Some New Patriotic Party (NPP) members of Parliament who are also calling for the removal of the Finance Minister have called on the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to respect the roadmap agreed upon.

There was an agreement for the NPP MPs not to boycott the 2023 budget presentation, and that the necessary thing will be done after its read.

Source: Citinewsroom