4 hours ago

The Central African Republic has revealed its squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Ghana next month in Kumasi.

Coach Raoul Savoy has selected a 24-man squad, featuring Olympique Marseille star Geoffrey Kondogbia and former Hearts of Oak striker Yassan Ouatching.

Ghana is set to clash with the Central African Republic on June 10, following their match against Mali in Bamako four days earlier.

With one win and one loss in their two World Cup qualifier matches so far, the Black Stars are eager to secure all three points at home against CAR.

Meanwhile, the Central African Republic will take on Chad on June 5 before traveling to Ghana for the crucial qualifier.

The Black Stars are aiming to qualify for their fifth appearance at the World Cup, eyeing a spot in the tournament to be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico in 2026.