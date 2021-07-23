2 hours ago

The Centre for National Culture (CNC) in Cape Coast has launched the 5th Carl Oparebea Marketable Skills Training programme to freely equip 500 persons living with disability (PWDs) with income generating skills.

The course, which would begin from August 2 to August 31, would give participants training in bead making, hairdressing, makeup artistry, sewing, painting, decoration and photography.

The training is on the theme: "Creating positive linkages between stakeholders, generating synergy and maximising the benefits of the limited resources available to the creative arts industry.”

The Director of the CNC, Ms Salamatu Alhassan, in an address at the launch, said the CNC was committed to supporting persons with disability to work and earn a decent living and to discourage their dependency on others.

She advised trainees to be diligent in their efforts to be able to grasp the skills to impact their lives.

She called on all stakeholders interested to collaborate with the CNC to extend the training to more people and for opinion leaders and district assemblies to register their youth on the programme.

The Head of the Visual Arts Department, the CNC, Mrs Rebecca Ayim-Mensah, said the training would enable many people to earn decent living and improve their living conditions.

She said the previous trainings had impacted dozens of people who now had stable incomes, adding that she was optimistic that this year's programme would be a success.

The Assistant Headmaster, the Cape Coast School for the Deaf and Blind, Mr Emmanuel Abiew, said issues affecting persons living with disability had been neglected for far too long.

He, therefore, commended the CNC for involving PWDs in the training, saying it would help them earn and build their confidence for life.

Source: graphic.com.gh