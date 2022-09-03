2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has backed Eugene Arhin's dream of becoming the Member of Parliament(MP) for the Awutu Senya West constituency.

The President who is on a two-day official visit to the Central Region said he is confident the Director of Communications at the Presidency "will do a very good job".

"It is public knowledge that he has the intention of contesting on the ticket of the NPP in 2024. If he is successful in the NPP primaries, nananom, I am confident that he will do a very good job as a Member of Parliament for you. I appeal for all of you to support him if and when that time comes," he stated.

Eugene Arhin if successful in the NPP primaries will be going against the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Gizella Tetteh Agbotui of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).