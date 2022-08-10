1 hour ago

The Chief Executive Officer of Bui Power Authority (BPA), Samuel Kofi Ahiave Dzamesi, has been adjudged the outstanding Public Sector CEO 2022 at the recent National Governance & Business Leadership Awards held in Accra, the capital of Ghana.

Mr Dzamesi was also named among the topmost influential Leadership Personality of the Year.

Apart from his award, the Bui Power Authority, which he leads, was adjudged the Outstanding Public Sector Enterprise of the Year.

The National Governance & Business Leadership Awards is high-impact economic empowerment and leadership award aimed at encouraging good governance, economic empowerment and the creation of jobs in Ghana.

This year’s event recognised and honoured companies, organisations and individuals who excelled in Leadership, Business, and Governance across the country.

The event also honoured the top 100 Most Influential Business Leadership Personalities in the country.

The Board Chairman of BPA, Ameyaw Cheremeh, together with Dr Rebecca Arhin and Mr Saeed Salifu (Board members), accompanied the CEO to pick up the awards on behalf of the Authority.

The Director (Finance), Deputy Director (HR) and the Manger (Corporate Affairs) were also in attendance.