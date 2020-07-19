40 minutes ago

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Bankers Association, Mr. Daniel Ato Kwamina Mensah, is dead.

Sources available to JoyBusiness said the sad event occurred on Friday after a short illness.

A notice to members of the Association from its president Alhassan Andani said:

"It is with a heavy heart and deep sorry that I on behalf of the Family of Mr D. K Mensah announce the passing of our beloved colleague.

The sad event happened yesterday (Friday).

"I have on behalf of council spoken to Mrs Mensah and his son Eugene Mensah to convey our condolences and assurance of support to the family during this difficult time.

"Let us all remember DK and his family in our prayers."