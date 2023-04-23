3 hours ago

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Glitz Africa, Claudia Lumor has visited Oforikrom to celebrate this year's Eid-Ul-Fitr with Muslims in the community.

The dedicated sister and daughter of the Oforikrom constituency spent time with the Oforikrom Chief Imam, and the Muslim community to worship and pray as they mark the Salah.

She congratulated them on completion of the one-month fasting and encouraged them to keep praying for the Oforikrom community, for peace and unity towards the upcoming elections.

Madam Claudia also made a donation of some items and sponsored part of the Salah celebrations.