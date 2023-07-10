2 hours ago

Speculations have emerged suggesting that Major League Soccer side CF Montréal is showing a strong interest in signing Ghana U-23 striker Emmanuel Yeboah during the ongoing summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old had an impressive debut season with CFR Cluj in the Romanian top-flight and aims to become a key player for his team.

Yeboah made an impact with three goals in 16 appearances last season, attracting the attention of Czech giants Sparta Prague.

However, negotiations for a potential deal fell through.

According to recent reports, CF Montréal is highly interested in acquiring Yeboah's services and has already submitted a bid of €2.5 million to his club.

Personal terms have reportedly been agreed between the player and the Canadian-based team, with Yeboah set to receive an annual salary of €700,000 if the move materializes.

During the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations, Yeboah represented the Ghana Black Meteors and impressed by scoring three goals, finishing as the joint-top scorer alongside FC Barcelona youngster Abdel Ezzalzouli.

The situation is still developing, and fans eagerly await updates on whether Emmanuel Yeboah will make the move to CF Montréal in the near future.