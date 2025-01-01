1 year ago

CF Montréal's Vice-President and Chief Sporting Officer, Olivier Renard, has expressed his admiration for the qualities of Kwadwo Opoku following the player's acquisition by the club.

The 21-year-old recently completed his move from Los Angeles FC to CF Montréal, signing a contract that will keep him with the MLS outfit until the end of December 2023.

Opoku made 19 appearances for Los Angeles FC, contributing 2 goals and 3 assists before his departure. He is expected to finish the season with fellow MLS club CF Montréal.

Reacting to the signing of the Ghanaian youngster, Olivier Renard said, "We are delighted with this acquisition. Opoku is a young player who already possesses valuable experience in the league, notably winning the MLS Cup last year as a decisive player with LAFC," as quoted on CF Montréal's official website.

Renard further stated, "He brings something different to our existing player pool, with his speed and ability in one-on-one situations. It is a profile that has been lacking in our squad. I am confident that he will be able to continue his development with us."

Opoku played a crucial role in helping Los Angeles FC secure the 2022 MLS Cup, notably scoring in the Western Conference final against Austin FC.

Prior to that, he made 60 regular-season appearances for LAFC before shining in the playoffs last year.

With his arrival at CF Montréal, Opoku is expected to add depth and dynamism to the team's attacking options, contributing to their ambitions in the MLS.