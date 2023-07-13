1 hour ago

Romanian football giants, CFR Cluj, have expressed their admiration for the remarkable displays of Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Yeboah during the U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) held in Morocco.

Yeboah played a vital role as part of the Ghana U23 squad that competed in the prestigious tournament.

Although Ghana's journey in the tournament concluded at the end of the group stage, Yeboah emerged as the top scorer, netting an impressive three goals.

In recognition of his achievement, CFR Cluj took to social media to share a post celebrating the talented Ghanaian striker.

Their Facebook post read, "Our striker Emmanuel Yeboah emerged as the top scorer at the U23 Africa Cup of Nations, having scored three goals in the competition for the Ghana U23 national team. Congratulations, Yebo! We are proud of you!"

Emmanuel Yeboah shared the top scorer award with Moroccan players Ezzalzouli and Begraoui, both of whom also scored three goals during the tournament.

CFR Cluj's acknowledgment of Yeboah's success highlights the club's appreciation for his exceptional talent and serves as recognition of his noteworthy contributions to the Ghana U23 national team's campaign.

It remains to be seen how this outstanding performance will impact Yeboah's future career prospects.