2 hours ago

Alhadji Allaou Mahamat from Chad has been appointed as Referee for Ghana's Group C match against Sudan on Thursday, January 19, 2023.

The 36-year old will be assisted by Algerian Assistants, Abbes Akram Zerhouni (Assistant I), Brahim El Hamlaoui Sid Ali (Assistant II), while Celso Armindo Alvacao serves as fourth Referee. Pedro Alogo Ondo Abeku from Equatorial Guinea will work as the Match Commissioner.

Other Officials for the game are as follows:

Raphael Evehe Divine Referee Assessor Cameroon Helly Zafinimanga General Coordinator Madagascar Chafik Ameur Technical Study Group Algeria Raymond Kalla Technical Study Group Cameroon Esther Musoke Marketing Officer Uganda Ibrahima Tanou Diallo Media Officer Guinea Peperipe Sehounde Media Officer Benin Almoustapha Mamane Idi Security Officer Niger Mahmoud Taher Security Officer Egypt Beida DAHANE Video Assistant Referee Mauritania Haythem GUIRAT Assistant VAR Tunisia Yasser Hosny Ahmed Abdelrahman Doping Control Egypt Eric Otogo Castane Assistant General Coordinator Gabon

The game is scheduled for the Chahid Hamlaoui stadium in Constantine at 20H00 on Thursday, January 19, 2023.