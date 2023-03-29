1 hour ago

“A wish for you on your birthday, whatever you ask may you receive, whatever you seek may you find, whatever you wish may it be fulfilled on your birthday and always. Happy birthday!”, that is how the Group Chairman of CBS Group of companies, Apostle Dr. Cephas Quarshie wished Ghana’s President on his birthday.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo turned 79, on March 29, 2023.

According to the Business mogul and President of Cephas Quarshie Ministries, the age attained by the President is a manifestation of God’s blessings upon his life.

“Attaining 79 and still being energetic is a manifestation of God’s blessings upon your life Mr. President. All I ask for you on this day is for him to continue to be a blessing to you so that you will in turn bless the younger generation with wisdom and knowledge”, he prayed.

Background

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo born 29 March 1944) is a Ghanaian politician who has served as the president of Ghana since 7 January 2017.

In 2020, he was re-elected for his second term, which will end on 6 January 2025. Akufo-Addo previously served as Attorney General from 2001 to 2003 and as Minister for Foreign Affairs from 2003 to 2007 under the Kufuor-led administration.[6] He was elected as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) chairman on 7 September 2020. He was re-elected for a second term as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Chairman on 2 February 2021. He ended his term on 3 July 2022.

Akufo-Addo first ran for president in 2008 and again in 2012, both times as the candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). He lost on both occasions to National Democratic Congress' candidates: John Evans Atta Mills in 2008 and John Dramani Mahama in 2012. After the 2012 general elections, he refused to concede and proceeded to court to challenge the electoral results, but the Supreme Court of Ghana affirmed Mahama's victory.

He was chosen as the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party for a third time for the 2016 general elections, and this time, he defeated incumbent Mahama in the first round (winning with 53.85% of the votes), which marked the first time in a Ghanaian presidential election that an opposition candidate won a majority outright in the first round.[11] It was also the first time that an opposition candidate had unseated an incumbent president.

He again secured an outright majority in the first round of the 2020 general elections (winning with 51.59% of the vote), defeating Mahama a second time, and was sworn in at exactly 1:03 pm GMT on 7 January 2021.

In December 2021, Nana Akufo-Addo pledged to respect the two-term limit mandated in the Ghanaian constitution and not run for a third term in 202