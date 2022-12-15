1 hour ago

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Bernard Antwi-Boasiako says NDC’s National Youth Organizer, George Opare Addo deserves to be reelected.

Chairman Wontumi as popularly known in a statement congratulated Opare Addo affectionately known as ‘Pablo’ by political peers.

“I believe that your victory in the face of all the machinations is a blistering verdict on, and a clear testament to, your good work as the National Youth Organiser of your party.” A portion of his statement signed by his assistant, Nana Poku read

On behalf of the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Mr Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, I extend our heartiest congratulations to you, George Opare Addo, on your re-election as the National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress.

It was a very closely contested election, and the youth of your party has yet again decided to entrust their youth wing in your hands. Chairman Wontumi appreciates the fact that you had to fight tooth and nail against the establishment and various forces from all angles in your party in your bid to get your mandate renewed. He encountered a similar situation in his recent re-election as the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, and for that matter, is certainly capable of sincere empathy.

Chairman Wontumi believes that your victory in the face of all the machinations is a blistering verdict on, and a clear testament to, your good work as the National Youth Organiser of your party. He extends fraternal greetings from the Ashanti Region NPP to you and prays that the Almighty God grants you remarkable strength to brave through the internal clandestine moves aimed at undermining your leadership in the NDC.

signed

Nana Poku Frefre,

Political Assistant, Chairman Bernard Antwi-Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi),

Ashanti Regional Chairman, NPP

