Chairman Wontumi granted GHghs1million bail ahead of illegal mining trial

By Yaw Opoku Amoako October 6, 2025

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has been granted bail to the tune of GH₵1 million with two sureties by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

This comes after a directive from the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, ordering him to report to the CID headquarters in Accra on Monday, October 6, 2025, or face arrest.

Chairman Wontumi is expected to face three mining-related charges at the High Court in Accra on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, in connection with allegations of illegal mining operations involving his company, Akonta Mining Limited.

Speaking to journalists after meeting investigators, his lead counsel, Andy Appiah-Kubi, confirmed that his client was cooperating fully with authorities and cautioned against attempts to politicize the matter or revoke his existing police enquiry bail.

“Indeed, we don’t need to unnecessarily increase the political temperature in the country. We have not at any point refused to honour an invitation,” Mr. Appiah-Kubi stated.

He also dismissed claims that Chairman Wontumi had been avoiding communication from the Attorney General’s office, emphasizing his client’s readiness to cooperate with all investigative procedures.

Chairman Wontumi’s legal troubles began earlier this year after the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, accused Akonta Mining Limited of illegally selling mining concessions within the Aboi Forest Reserve to unlicensed operators.

According to the Minister, some of these concessions were sold for up to GH₵300,000, while others were allegedly traded for gold royalties. Following these revelations, the Minister revoked all mining licences held by the company.

The Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman is due in court on Tuesday to formally respond to the charges as part of the ongoing anti-galamsey enforcement efforts led by the government.

 

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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