Ghanaian Businessman and Politician, Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako, commonly known as Chairman Wontumi has expressed his readiness to make an investment into football in the country.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman in an interview with Wontumi FM, opened up on his love for the sport, revealing that he would soon venture into football administration to help raise the standard of the Ghanaian domestic league.

According to him, he wants to see football developed and is ready to pump in money if given the opportunity.

“I am ready to hugely invest in football, am a businessman, and ready to do more for our football. If am to become the CEO of a club, I will make sure I buy quality players with skills and intelligence but not below 6.4 feet”, he said.

The business mogul continued, “Silvio Berlusconi never played football but he was able to win a lot of titles for AC Milan. It’s about time we give our football clubs to men with affluence, charisma, and swag like myself, Dr. Ofori Sarpong, Kennedy Agyapong and Dr. Osei Kwame Despite to run. These people will make our football attractive again”.