The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has reported to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

He arrived at the CID Headquarters in Accra around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, October 6, 2025, in response to a directive from the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine.

His appearance follows a public warning from Dr. Ayine on Friday, October 3, indicating that Wontumi would be arrested if he failed to present himself, as formal charges against him had already been signed.

The investigation centres on Akonta Mining Limited, a company linked to Chairman Wontumi, which is under scrutiny for alleged illegal mining operations.

According to the Attorney General, the case had faced delays due to key dockets being concealed under the previous administration, but prosecution efforts have since resumed.

Speaking to Citi News on Sunday, October 5, Chairman Wontumi’s lawyer, Andy Appiah-Kubi, confirmed that his client would honour the police invitation.

He, however, described the Attorney General’s public warning as unnecessary, arguing that Wontumi has consistently cooperated with investigators.

“We have been asked to appear at the police CID in Accra, which we are ready for and we will be there at 10 a.m. at the police CID headquarters.

This announcement by the Attorney General surprises me. I said, we respect the invitation and we will honour it, but I think the warning that followed that announcement was unnecessary,” he said, adding, “We are not in any way going to disrespect the invitation.”