2 hours ago

“God knows what is good for our dear party” – that was Chairman Wontumi's statement when Peacefmonline.com spoke to him about the unexpected defeat of John Boadu as the General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The Ashanti Regional Chairman was one individual who championed John Boadu’s bid to be in office for the third term.

But John Boadu had a shock of his life when he was defeated by Justin Frimpong Kodua (JFK) in their just-ended National Delegates Congress, held at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Before the election, Chairman Wontumi was self-reliant that John Boadu will emerge the winner – he was captured in a video saying “John Boadu's position as the General Secretary was non-negotiable. Any attempt to contest him will be a waste of money.”

But now Chairman Wontumi who is equally shocked about the turnout of the election has congratulated the newly- elected General Secretary and pledged to lend his support in their quest to ‘Break The 8’.

“I supported JB but the delegates in their wisdom chose you. We look forward to working hard so that together we can 'Break The 8', may God bless you and once again congratulations to you and the NPP for a successful election,” Chairman Wontumi told Peacefmonline.com in an interview.