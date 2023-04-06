3 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Greater Accra Region says investigations have commenced into challenges associated with the filing of nominations by Parliamentary Candidates from the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

Three aspirants, John Dumelo, Frederick Nuamah and Moses Baafi Acheampong were expected to have faced the vetting committee on Monday, but the session was rescheduled to Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the vetting was suspended until further notice.

Speaking to journalists, the Secretary of the Greater Accra Regional branch of the NDC and member of the vetting committee, Theophilus Tetteh Chaie says the outcome of the probe would determine the next line of action for the constituency.

“There were some challenges with filing online on the last day. Looking at the two aspirants there were some anomalies, although they claim to have gone through with the process, so our leadership is investigating the matter, so we get the true state of affairs. Once they are done and give us some advice, we will call the constituency and hold the vetting.”

Branch executives have indicated that they are satisfied with any decision taken in the interest of the party.

39 NDC Parliamentary aspirants in various constituencies in the Greater Accra region have been vetted today.

The vetting which started on Monday has seen the approval of 26 aspirants and one person being disqualified.

Source: citifmonline