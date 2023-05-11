4 hours ago

The Chamber of Fertilizer Ghana has expressed disappointment over government’s Planting for Food and Jobs Programme (PFJ).

It argues that the government’s flagship programme has not been successful as government communicators have touted it to be.

The PFJ programme which has been running for the past 6 years is aimed at boosting productivity for food security.

Although government says that the target for the programme has been achieved, some stakeholders have called for a review of the programme to ensure its sustainability.

Reacting to a review of the programme by the Ministry, CEO of the Chamber of Fertilizer, Ghana, Prince Adipah says farmers are currently not enjoying any form of subsidy for fertilizers under the programme.

“If it’s the case that the programme achieved its desired objectives right from the beginning, I don’t think it would have been suspended today. Even the manner in which it’s being done is not the best, the communication is not the best at all. Very often you see programmes such as these having exit strategies. But before you get to a new programme, there would have been enough time to assess how the previous or current one has fared, in terms of its impact on our productivity, and measure all the matrices we can use. The programme has not been the impact as expected,” CEO of the Chamber of Fertilizer said.

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) in January 2023 disclosed that, it will make some adjustments to its Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) Market.

The ministry says independent suppliers of food will now take charge of the supply of food to the market going forward.

Speaking to Citi News, the Press Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture, Issah Alhassan Ridwan, explained that the Ministry will supervise the operations to ensure that, the right measures are practised especially where affordable pricing of commodities is concerned.

“Once we have now established the various suppliers, and they have agreed to do business with the PFJ market, what we are going to do right now is to allow these suppliers to be independent to operate, except that the Ministry of Agric from time to time will be monitoring the price because the major factor when it’s come to PFJ is the pricing, we want the consumers to be comfortable with the pricing,” the Press Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture.”

The Agric Ministry in November 2022, introduced the PFJ Market to sell foodstuff to civil servants at the premises of the Ministry at a cheaper cost.

The initiative was extended to other parts of the country including Kumasi, Takoradi and Cape Coast.

Many questioned the sustainability of the programme, considering the cost involved and the effects it would have on traders in the various markets.

Source: citifmonline