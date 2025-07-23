2 hours ago

The Ghana Chamber of Mines has revealed that over 350,000 ounces of gold were sold to the Bank of Ghana (BoG) in 2024 under the Domestic Gold Purchase Programme, a move that significantly bolstered the central bank’s reserves and contributed to the appreciation of the Ghana cedi against the US dollar.

At a press briefing held on July 23, 2025, the Chamber’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ken Ashigbey, emphasised the mining industry’s ongoing commitment to supporting currency stability and the broader economy.

“The strength of the cedi today is predominantly based on gold. As an industry, we have an agreement through which, last year, we sold 358,218 ounces of gold to the Bank of Ghana under the Domestic Gold Purchase Programme,” Dr. Ashigbey stated.

He also highlighted the mining sector’s participation in the Voluntary Forex and Gold Purchase Initiative, which complements the Domestic Gold Programme by further boosting the BoG’s foreign reserves.

“We continue to support the Bank through the Voluntary Forex and Gold Purchase Initiative, which has enhanced its reserve position and played a key role in stabilising the cedi,” he added.

Dr. Ashigbey underscored the importance of acknowledging and communicating the mining industry’s contributions to the national economy, particularly in terms of macroeconomic stability.

“These initiatives are not just good for the industry, they’re essential to Ghana’s broader economic health. It’s important we continue to project and build on these efforts,” he said.

The Chamber’s support forms part of a broader collaboration between the mining sector and government to ensure sustainable economic growth and resilience in the face of global financial pressures.