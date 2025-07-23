The Ghana Chamber of Mines has appealed to the government to reconsider the recent increase in the Growth and Sustainability Levy from 1% to 3%, ahead of the upcoming mid-year budget review.

The Chamber argues that the current rate places a disproportionate burden on smaller mining firms, many of which generate significantly less revenue compared to larger operators. This, they say, creates a challenge in meeting the 3% levy requirement and threatens the viability of some businesses in the sector.

Speaking at a press briefing in Accra on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber, Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey, called for a review of the policy to promote stability and attract further investment into the mining industry.

“There have been discussions about the Growth and Sustainability Levy. Our hope is that it will be reduced in the mid-year budget. The macroeconomic indicators are improving, and the strength of the cedi is largely driven by gold,” he stated.

Dr. Ashigbey highlighted the sector’s direct support to the economy, citing that in 2024, the mining industry sold 358,218 ounces (approximately 13,540 kg) of gold to the Bank of Ghana under the domestic gold purchase programme. He also mentioned ongoing support through the Voluntary Forex and Gold Purchase Initiative, which has helped strengthen the country's foreign reserves and bolster the cedi.

He emphasized the need for government to acknowledge the mining industry’s critical contributions and adopt policies that ensure its long-term sustainability.

“The mining sector continues to be a key pillar of the economy. A fair and balanced approach to taxation will encourage growth and ensure we remain competitive and resilient,” Dr. Ashigbey added.