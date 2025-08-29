13 hours ago

Head coach of Bibiani Gold Stars, Stephen Frimpong Manso, says his side is determined to deliver another fine performance when they face Asante Kotoko in the Champion of Champions match at the Duns Park on Saturday, August 31.

The fixture pits league champions Gold Stars against FA Cup winners Kotoko, serving as a precursor to both clubs’ continental campaigns. Gold Stars will represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League against Algeria’s JS Kabylie, while Kotoko will compete in the CAF Confederation Cup, starting with Nigeria’s Kwara United.

Frimpong Manso, who masterminded Gold Stars’ historic league triumph last season, downplayed the pressure surrounding the clash, stressing that the real focus is Africa.

“It’s just a preparatory game for teams going to Africa. It’s not a challenge at all — we are going to do our best to prepare and go to Africa,” he told the media.

Gold Stars’ attacker Ronald Frimpong was more bullish in his assessment, backing his side to assert dominance once again after their victory over Kotoko in the GHALCA Top Four, a competition Gold Stars eventually won.

“As league champions, we have intensified preparations for the Champion of Champions clash against Kotoko. It is a big game, but Gold Stars will carry the day,” he told the GFA Media.

Gold Stars, who sealed their first-ever Ghana Premier League title last season, crowned the campaign by winning the GHALCA Top Four. Kotoko, meanwhile, added silverware of their own, lifting the FA Cup and the President’s Cup after defeating South African giants Kaizer Chiefs at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.