Defending champions, Ampem Darkoa Ladies put five goals past Army Ladies in the semifinal of the Women’s FA Cup to make a third successive final.

Mary Amponsah grabbed a hail Haul as Tracy Twum scored the 5th goal to give the champions a 5:1 win at Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Saturday.

Army Ladies were the better side in the opening twenty minutes which yielded results when Adama Alhassan’s free kick went past Ayishetu Fatao to give her side the lead.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies responded quickly with a counter attack that saw Mary Amponsah with the equaliser in the 25th minute.

After recess, Mary Amponsah extended the lead for the defending champions in the 48th minute.

Army Ladies pushed for the equaliser but were punished in the 62nd minute when Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah laid a pass that found Tracy Twum who scored to extend the lead for the Nanamma.

Mary Amponsah proved pivotal up front when she scored her hat trick in the 73rd minute before scoring a haul in the 78th minute.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies will play Police Ladies in the final of the 2022/2023 Women’s FA Cup.

The final is scheduled for Sunday, June 18,2023.