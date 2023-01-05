9 minutes ago

Defending Champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies have been paired with Candy Soccer Academy in the Round of 64 of the Women’s FA Cup. The Techiman based side – who won the double over Hasaacas Ladies last season, would begin the 2022/23 journey against Candy Soccer Academy from Dormaa at Ohene Ameyaw Park.

This fixture is one of the thrilling derbies to look ahead to in the Round of 64 of the Women’s FA Cup across the Southern and Northern Zones.

Former Champions Prisons Ladies are up against Division one side Fosu Royal Ladies while Tamale Timtooni Ladies face Pearlpia Ladies in an all-Tamale affair.

Elsewhere in the Southern Zone, an all-Premier League affair await us at the Carl Reindorff Park where Faith Ladies host Berry Ladies in Dansoman. Former champions, Hasaacas Ladies will play host to Fiase Golden Royals in Sekondi while Division one side, Jonina Ladies battle it out with Army Ladies.

Halifax Queens and Thunder Queens will clash in the Queens battle while Blessed Ladies lock horns with FC Epihany Warriors for a place in the next round.

The Round of 64 games are scheduled from January 13-23, 2023.

Below are the pairings for the Round of 64.