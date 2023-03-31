3 hours ago

Champions Asante Kotoko will clash with Real Tamale United at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Sunday. The Reds dropped points against Legon Cities following a 1-1 draw at the El Wak stadium on Thursday and would fight for the points to keep their title defence on course.

Real Tamale United are 10th in the League log with 32 points after 24 games in the league. The Northern giants are unbeaten against Asante Kotoko since their return to the elite Division in the 2021-22 season having won twice in their last three games against Kotoko with one ending in a draw.

The first leg encounter ended 2-1 in favor of Real Tamale United but the Tamale boys have won once in their last 8 outings. Asante Kotoko parted ways with Seydou Zerbo following the 2-0 loss to Medeama SC in week 23 – with Abdulai Gazale leading them to the draw t1-1 draw against Legon Cities in Accra.

The Porcupines have been boosted with the return of top scorer Steven Mukala Desse who has netted 8 goals in the ongoing campaign. The Ugandan is back into their fold after returning from International duty with the Cranes. Enoch Morrison, Richmond Lamptey, Alhassan Mohammed, Sherrif Mohammed and Richard Boadu are all available for selection.

For Real Tamale United, Manaf Umar, Stephen Badu Dankwa, Sadat Mohammed, Roland Frimpong, Nurudeen Yussif Mohammed and Hafiz Adams have been impressive all season and would fight for a place in the starting line-up.

The match will be broadcast live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247 at exactly 6pm.

In Accra - Great Olympics will welcome Berekum Chelsea to the Accra Sports stadium days after losing to Real Tamale United by three goals to one in Tamale. New Coach Bismark Kobi Mensah has won once in his first 6 games whiles Berekum Chelsea have won once in their last five matches with three draws and one defeat and are yet to win an away game this season. Great Olympics sit 17th in the log with 28 points with two losses, two draws and one win in their last five matches. Abdul Razak Yussif, Razak Kasim, Emmanuel Antwi and Chrisopher Nettey are in contention for a place in starting lineup as Berekum Chelsea also aims to field a strong lineup made up of the League top scorer Mizack Afriyie who is the top scorers chart with 12 goals. Others include Flavio Kwesi Kongoza, Collins Ameyaw, Clement Afful and returnee Stephen Amankona.

Karela United face off with FC Samartex 1996 at CAM Park after losing 3-2 to King Faisal in midweek. FC Samartex came from a goal down to beat Kotoku Royals 2-1 whiles Karela United threw away a solitary lead to lose 3-2 to King Faisal. Emmanuel Owusu Boakye has scored 2 goals in his last two matches for Karela United and would be aiming to continue his fine form for the club. Karela United are 13th in the log with 29 points while FC Samartex find themselves in 9th place with 33 points.

Bottom placed Kotoku Royals will face inform Medeama SC at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu. The newly promoted side are unbeaten at home since the start of the second round after recording three home wins and scoring 10 goals in the process. Medeama SC have won four of their last five matches and sit in 3rd place with 40 points with just one point behind league leaders Aduana FC who have 41 points.

League leaders Aduana FC would aim for all the points to keep hold of the first spot as they lock horns with Tamale City. Aduana FC have failed to win a game in their last three matches – drawing two and losing one and have lost twice in their last five matches while Tamale City sit in 14th place with 28 points after two wins, two draws and one loss in their last five matches.

Finally on Sunday - Nsoatreman FC will play Bechem United at home. The new boys go into the game fresh from a 2-1 loss to Tamale City in midweek whiles Bechem United left it late to pip Dreams FC 1-0 at the Fosu Gyeabuor Park.

Nsoatreman FC are 11th in the table with 30 points winning two of their last five matches as Bechem United sit in 2nd place with 40 points having won three, drawn one and lost one in their last five matches. Bechem United’s Cephas Kofi Mantey was the hero in their first leg encounter where he scored the first hat trick of the season against Nssoatreman FC.

Ushau Abu Mohammed, Baba Mahama, Walid Fuseini, Emmauel Kotei and Kwame Junior Nana are all expected to feature for Nsoatreman FC. For Bechem United, Coach Kassim Ocansey Mingle will count on Hafiz Wontah Konkoni, Abdul Karim, Clinton Duodu and Captain Kofi Agbesimah to give him the results.

The match will take place at Nana Konamansah Park at Nsoatre at 3pm.