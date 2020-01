1 hour ago

Four times national champions, Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies will open the new season with a game against Samaria Ladies at home.

The team will go afield against Police Ladies on match day two.

Below is the full fixtures.

Game Week 1 Hasaacas Ladies V Samaria Ladies

Game Week 2

Police Ladies V Hasaacas Ladies

Game Week 3 Hasaacas Ladies V Ladystrikers

Game Week 4

Immigration Ladies V Hasaacas Ladies

Game week 5 Hasaacas Ladies V Soccer Intellectuals

Game Week 6 Hasaacas Ladies V Sea Lions Ladies

Game Week 7

Halifax Ladies V Hasaacas Ladies

Game Week 8

Samaria Ladies V Hasaacas Ladies

Game Week 9 Hasaacas Ladies V Police Ladies

Game Week 10

Ladystrikers V Hasaacas Ladies

Game Week 11 Hasaacas Ladies V Immigration Ladies

Game Week 12

Soccer Intellectuals V Hasaacas Ladies

Game Week 13

Sea Lions V Hasaacas Ladies

Game Week 14 Hasaacas Ladies V Halifax Ladies