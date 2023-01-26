4 hours ago

Asante Kotoko will host relegation threatened Kotoku Royals at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. Kotoko are yet to lose a game against a newly promoted side this season at the Baba Sports Stadium after winning against FC Samartex 1996 and Nsoatreman FC.

The champions are 3rd in the table with 21 points, three points behind leaders Aduana FC who are on 24 points. Asante Kotoko have won one and drawn four of their last five matches including a 1-1 draw against Bibiani Gold Stars on Matchday 13. The Porcupine Warriors got off the mark against Benab FC in the Round of 32 of the MTN FA Cup – their first win in the new year.

Kotoku Royals languish at the bottom of the table with 7 points following two wins, one draw and ten defeats. The Akyem Oda side have won only once in their last five matches with the other four ending in defeats.

Ibrahim Danlad, Augustine Agyapong and Sheriff Mohammed are still not available for selection due to their involvement in the ongoing CHAN tournament but Coach Seydou Zerbo can call on Enoch Morrison, Steven Mukwala, Richard Boadu, Justice Blay and new signing Rashid Nortey.

Former Asante Kotoko forward Andy Kumi Francis is expected to make his debut for Kotoku Royals after joining them in this window.

Captain Kinsley Afriyie, Godwin Segla, Mohammed Zakari, Zakari Mohammed and Richard Dzikoe are all available for selection. The 6pm kick off match will be broadcast live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247.