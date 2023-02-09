1 hour ago

Champions Asante Kotoko will trek to Dawu t face 12th placed Dreams FC at the theatre of Dreams on Sunday. Asante Kotoko have a 100% record in their last two meetings – winning – 3-1 and 2-0 – and will be hoping to continue their supremacy over Dreams FC.

Kotoko have won two, drawn two and lost one in their last five games with just four points separating them and League leaders Aduana FC.

Dreams FC have won one, drawn two and lost two in their last five games and are winless in their last three games. The Still Believe lads will have the likes of Agyenim Boateng Mensah who is the clubs top scorer with four goals.

Also, in Karim Zito’s side are Ishmael Dede, Ali Huzaif, Abdul Aziz and captain Maxwell Arthur. Uganda import Stephen Mukwala Desse has found his scoring boots in the last few games as he leads the scorers’ chart with 8 goals.

New signing Rashid Nortey who scored his first goal since his move from Medeama SC seems to have settled in quickly than expected and provides an option for Coach Seidu Zerbo.

Right back Augustine Agyapong and Ibrahim Danlad who starred for Ghana at the CHAN tournament, are likely to start for the Porcupine Warriors. Asante Kotoko also have Enock Morrison, Maxwell Agyemang and Eric Zeze in their stables.

The match will be broadcast live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247.

In other fixtures - King Faisal face Real Tamale United at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

King Faisal are winless in their last three games and have won once in their last five matches. The Insha Allah boys sit 16th in the League log with 17 points with just two points separating them from the 15th placed Karela United who have 19 points. Real Tamale United are 7th with 24 points.

Elsewhere, Tamale City will battle Medeama SC at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium. Medeama won their last away fixture against King Faisal by 3-2 and would aim to improve on their away form. Tamale City have amassed only 15 points and sit 17th in the log after 16 matches with just one win in their last five outings.

Meanwhile, Samartex have a test against Legon Cities at home after losing 2-0 to Medeama SC. The new boys are winless in their last two games and have won two, drawn two and lost one in their last five matches.

Samartex sit 13th in the log with 20 points after match day 16. Legon Cities have also won once in their last five matches, currently occupying the 11th spot with 21 points.

One point different separate the two sides yet Maxwell Konadu’s side won their week 16 fixture 3-1 against King Faisal. Samartex have signed Ebenezer Ackahbi on loan from Medeama SC, Samuel Boateng on loan from Asante Kotoko while Kwasi Fosu has also joined on a permanent deal from Division One side Nkoranza Warriors.

Also on Sunday, Nsoatreman FC will clash with Accra Great Olympics at the Nana Kronmansah Park.

Finally on Sunday, Karela United will slug it with Kotoku Royals at CAM Park. Both sides are struggling in the League with Karela having 19 points and occupying the 15th position. Kotoku Royals have 10 points and sit at the bottom of the table.