2 hours ago

Medeama SC, the reigning champions, is gearing up to face Nigerian side Remo Stars in the upcoming first preliminary round of the prestigious TotalEnergies CAF Champions League.

The draw for the CAF inter-club competitions took place at the esteemed CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

This exciting fixture marks Medeama SC's debut appearance in the illustrious Champions League, having previously showcased their skills in the CAF Confederation Cup in 2014 and 2017, making them eager to leave a mark on the grandest stage of African club football.

The action will kick off at the Cape Coast Stadium, where Medeama SC will host the first leg against Remo Stars. Fans can expect an intense encounter filled with high stakes and fierce competition.

Shortly after, the teams will travel to Nigeria for the second leg, where they will battle it out for a spot in the next round.

The first leg matches are scheduled to take place from 18th to 20th August, with the second leg encounters following closely from 25th to 27th August 2023.

For those who emerge victorious from the first preliminary round, the journey continues with the second preliminary round set to unfold between 15th and 17th September and 19th September to 1st October 2023.

Looking ahead, the winner of this thrilling clash between Medeama SC and Remo Stars will face the formidable Guinean giants, Horoya AC, in the second preliminary round.

A tantalizing prospect awaits, as the contenders vie for a coveted spot in the prestigious group stage of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League.

The road to glory promises exhilarating matches and electrifying moments as African football's finest compete for ultimate glory.