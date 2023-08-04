2 hours ago

Medeama SC has announced the mutual parting of ways with three players - Ernest Mwankurinah, Ishmael Hammond, and Darlington Gyanfosu Appiah.

Each player has made a significant impact during their time with the Mauve and Yellow.

Ernest Mwankurinah joined Medeama SC from Techiman Eleven Wonders, bringing his talents and skills to the team.

Darlington Gyanfosu Appiah also distinguished himself after arriving from Karela United.

Ishmael Hammond, who had joined the club in 2022, has been a valuable asset as well.

The contributions of these three players were invaluable as they played a crucial role in Medeama SC's historic Ghana Premier League title victory, securing the championship for the first time in the club's history.

Medeama SC expresses its heartfelt gratitude to Ernest, Ishmael, and Darlington for their dedication and hard work during their time with the team.

Their efforts have left a lasting impact, and the club wishes them the best of luck in all their future endeavors.

As the team continues to build for the future, the memories and achievements of these players will always be cherished by the fans and the club alike.