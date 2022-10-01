4 hours ago

The Black Galaxies will face reigning Champions Morocco in Group C of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship, Algeria 2022.

The draw with was held in Algiers on Saturday, October 1, saw Ghana paired alongside the two-time winners of the competition as well as Sudan and Madagascar.

Tournament hosts Algeria are in Group A with Libya, Ethiopia and Mozambique while DR Congo, Uganda, Cote D’Ivoire and Senegal make up Group B.

Mali, Angola and Mauritania are in Group D with Cameroon, Congo and Niger also in Group E.

Ghana’s delegation to the draw included Coach Annor Walker and Hannah Asare from the GFA National Teams Department.