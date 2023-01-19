Coach Annor Walker has made four changes to his starting line up for Ghana's second TotalEnergies African Nations Championship group stage match against Sudan.

Today's match is a must-win for the Black Galaxies as nothing but a win will keep Ghana in the competition.

Danlad Ibrahim keeps his position in post for Ghana with Augustine Agyapong coming on to replace Augustine Randolf who started as rightback in the opening group match against Madagascar.

In midfield, Sylvester Simba comes on for skipper Gladson Awako who has been ruled out of the match due to injury.

Jonah Attuquaye will also start the match on the flanks alongside Ghana's captain for the day Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.

In attack, Kofi Kordzi starts upfront for the Black Galaxies in place of Razak Yusif who has also been ruled out due to injury.

Here's Ghana's XI for today's match against Sudan: