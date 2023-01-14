2 hours ago

Ghana's preparations for their opening Group C match against Madagascar has been boosted by the return of Skipper Gladson Awako's return to training.

Awako sustained an minor injury in the friendly match against tournament hosts Algeria and has not been actively taking part of the team's training sessions.

The midfielder was also unavailable for the friendly against Mozambique which ended abruptly and was having light training sessions as part of his recovery.

The skipper was back in training on Friday evening when the team held its first session at the Stade Chahid Hamlaoui Annex training grounds in Constantine.

The Black Galaxies will hold their final training session on Saturday evening ahead of Sunday's Group stage opener against Madagascar.

The match will kick off at 8pm(7pm GMT) at the Stade Chahid Hamlaoui.

Watch the team's training session on Friday evening: