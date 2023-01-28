3 hours ago

CAF has appointed Rwandan Referee Samuel Uwikunda to officiate Ghana's TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) quarterfinal match against Niger on Saturday, January 28, 2023.

He will be assisted by Hensley Danny Petrousse from Seychelles and Dieudonne Mutuyimana also from Rwanda.

The Fourth official for the game is Abongile Tom from South Africa and Cameroon's Rodrigue Menye Mpele as reserve Assistant referee.

Boussairi Boujlel from Tunisia is the Match Commissioner with Mustapha Slaoui from Morocco as General Coordinator.

The Match will kick off at 8:00pm (7:00pm GMT) at the Complexe Olympique d'Oran, Oran.