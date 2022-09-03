1 hour ago

The Black Galaxies of Ghana booked their place at the Championship of African Nations 2023 in Algeria after beating Nigeria 5-4 on penalties.

Ghana had to do it the hard way as they conceded a late goal to send the game into penalty shoutout at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

The first half ended goalless as Ghana held their own to shut out the incessant attack from Nigeria but they was nothing to show for it.

But the Super Eagles B came out of the blocks in the second half but had to wait till the 76th minute before getting the opener.

Zulkifilu Muhammed gave Nigeria the lead in the 76th minute to reduce the aggregate score to 2-1 with barely some 14 minutes left to play.

Ghana goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim made a fantastic save to deny Nigeria a second goal moments later.

But Ghana could not hold on as late in the game, in the last minute of extra time, Akuneto gave the host the lead as the match headed into penalty kicks.

Nigeria missed their third kick as Ghana scored all five with Amos Acheampong grabbing the final kick to book their place in Algeria in January next year after missing out on the tournament the last eight years.