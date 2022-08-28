28 minutes ago

The Black Galaxies of Ghana defeated their Nigerian counterparts 2-0 in the first leg of the final round of the CHAN qualifiers at the Cape Coast Stadium.

There was nothing to separate both sides in the first half on a soggy Cape Coast Stadium pitch with very little to separate both sides.

Super Eagles B stood firm and matched Ghana in all aspects of the game as both sides failed to break the back of the net.

Nigeria came close to taking the lead in the 21st minute of the game after a corner kick by Baba Tunde was headed wide by Adamu Abubakar

A Dennis Korsah ball fell to Suraj Seidu but he handled the ball with his hand as he was penalized whiles David Abagna headed wide from A Gladson Awako free kick as the first half ended goalless.

After recess, Ghana broke the deadlock after a goal-bound shot from Razak Kasim struck the hand of a Nigerian defender.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh stepped up and sent the Nigerian goalkeeper the wrong way to make it 1-0 Ghana.

The Black Galaxies added the second goal in the 86th minute after a move involving Dennis Korsah, Suraj Seidu and David Abangna Sandan resulted in Suraj Seidu finishing the move after an initial save by goalkeeper Adewale in post for Nigeria.

Ghana will next week play at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja next week with the winner heading to Algeria next year.

VIDEO OF GOALS BELOW: