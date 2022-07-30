55 minutes ago

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh was the hero as the Black Galaxies defeated Benin in the second leg of the 2023 Championship of African Nations qualifier at Le Stade de l’Amitié Général Mathieu Kérékou on Saturday.

Ghana won the first leg by 3-0 with Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Gladson Awako, and Mohammed Alhassan with the goals.

The home side started the game on the front foot just as they did a week ago at the Cape Coast Stadium as they tried to claw back the three-goal deficit.

But the Galaxies were resolute at the back as the first half ended goalless with the Beninese causing all manner of problems for the Ghana backline.

Ghana got a late goal through Daniel Afriyie Barnieh who tapped home a low cross from the left flank after some good work by Dennis Korsah.

The Black Galaxies have qualified to the next stage where the will face Nigeria in a two-legged clash with the winner heading for the 2023 CHAN tournament.