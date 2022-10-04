1 hour ago

Former Hearts midfielder, Laryea Kingson says that the club's decision to sack former coach Samuel Boadu was not right and it will affect them.

He says that he was unhappy when he heard that his former side have dispensed with the services of the former Asokwa Deportivo coach.

The club's hierarchy and the former coach on Tuesday 27th September 2022 mutually terminated their contract after a string of poor results.

Boadu took charge of the club halfway through the 2019/2020 season after departing Medeama where he was a coach and guided the team to their first major trophy in more than nine years as they won the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League.

Hearts on Sunday appointed former Kotoko coach David Ocloo as their assistant coach who will serve as the interim coach till a substantive coach is appointed.

“For me I think it’s too late, I don’t think it’s good to choose a coach now, I think it’s going to affect them big time", he said on Radio Gold.

“But sometimes football is strange, a new coach can come in and he will start getting results but definitely I don’t think the players will be comfortable with what he is bringing on board. He needs time, it will take time for the players to get used to but the situation that Hearts of Oak find themselves, they don’t have any option than to find someone that can lead the team.

“I think that’s what they’ve done but I think it will be very good to have maintained Samuel Boadu because they know what is at stake.

“They know that they are in Africa and the league as well so it will be good to maintain Samuel Boadu so that in the second round, they take that decision," he concluded.

Hearts of Oak will play against ASR Bamako in Mali on Saturday, 8th October, 2022 in the first leg of the CAF Confederations Cup.