2 hours ago

The Chairman of the National Congress Planning Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alex Segbefia has dismissed claims that the chaos that characterized the youth and women’s organizers elections over the weekend was a result of disagreement with the delegates list as it was widely reported.

Speaking on The Point of View on Citi TV, Mr. Segbefia said the hostility began when leadership and the Electoral Commission’s officials had resolved all outstanding issues and called for the hall to be cleared for the elections to commence thus escalating the situation.

“We came and announced that we were ready to have the elections because there were people in the hall that were not supposed to be there and their demeanour was not friendly, so we took the decision to clear the hall, and they didn’t look happy with the decision.

“When they went out knowing that they couldn’t come back in, that created what we believe, the difficulties that subsequently arose because we were clearing the space to make sure only the right people were in, that you were a delegate, and where you were coming from, and that was when they got agitated.”

He also praised the Ghana Police Service for acting professionally to curtail the chaos.

“I want to take this opportunity to commend the police, they were very professional, they got involved only when they needed to, and they didn’t use as much force as they could have. A single warning shot was given and that immediately got everybody’s attention, and they realized if you stepped beyond the bounds, other things will take place and that defused the situation.”

The police have also declared some sixteen people wanted for “violently throwing stones, blocks, sticks, clubs, chairs among others, causing injury to three persons and destruction to property.”

A GH¢10,000.00 reward has also been set aside for any member of the public who can provide credible information to the police that can lead to the arrest of any of the suspects.

Source: citifmonline