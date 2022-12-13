3 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress’ Member of Parliament for the Buem Constituency, Kofi Adams, has dismissed suggestions that the chaos that characterised Saturday’s internal polls in the Central Region was because the party intended to rig the election for some specific candidates.

The NDC on Saturday elected officials for the National Youth Organiser, the Women’s Organiser and their deputies at the University of Cape Coast.

The election, which saw George Opare Addo and Dr Hannah Bissiw retained their respective positions, was marred by violence leading to some people sustaining injuries.

The Youth wing of the New Patriotic Party on Monday condemned the violence that happened at the University of Cape Coast campus.

But speaking onon Monday, December 12, Kofi Adams said the chaos was just a misunderstanding between family members.

He, however, stated that the chaos did not happen because the party executives intended to rig the elections for some specific party members.

“It is quite clear that when you assemble over 2000 delegates and almost about 300 observers, misunderstanding will occur. Even in a family, you and your wife that said ‘I do’ and you are together sometimes you have misunderstandings, let alone bringing delegates from different regions, and from different backgrounds in a room for more than 24 hours, you expect some kind of misunderstanding.

“The misunderstandings didn’t even happen in the conference room, they happened outside the premises…but we condemned it, and we condemned it before the NPP even condemned it,” Mr Adams told host Umaru Sanda Amadu.

Source: citifmonline