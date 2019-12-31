2 hours ago

The Attorney-General has asked the Police to formally charge Eric Kojo Duah, the man who allegedly shot and killed two officers on the Kasoa-Budumburam-Aprah in August this year, with murder.

At the District Court presided over by Ms Rosemond Dodua Agyiri, the Prosecution led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvester Asare, said the Police had received instructions from the Attorney Generals Department to formally charge Duah aka Sakora with murder.

However, the Police are yet to receive the Bill of Indictment (BI) from the AG’s office.

The court, therefore, adjourned the matter to January 13, next year.

Duah, who is being held on two counts of murder, has his plea preserved awaiting the BI.

The accused allegedly took turns to shoot and kill General Lance Corporal Mohammed Awal and Lance Corporal Michael Dzamesi who were on task force duty on the Kasoa-Budumburam-Aprah road on August 28, this year.

The officers had apparently asked Duah, who was driving an unregistered vehicle to stop but he ignored them.

The officers who had a service vehicle chased him and Duah pulled a pistol from his car and shot the officers in turns.

Whiles Awal died instantly, Dzamesi died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The Court following the referral of the matter to the AG advised that Duah be remanded into lawful custody.

myjoyonline