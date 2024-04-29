11 minutes ago

The NPP parliamentary candidate in the Essikado-Ketan constituency, Charles Bissue, has rendered an apology on behalf of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate in the area, Prof. Grace Ayensu-Danquah, for a comment she made recently.

He noted that it is imperative for politicians to be circumspect and guard their utterances regardless of their emotions when they are responding to criticisms.

Bissue stated that some of Prof. Ayensu-Danquah’s commentary during a heated discussion on radio with NPP parliamentary candidate for Adenta constituency, Akosua Manu Kozie, was ‘unpleasant.’

“On behalf of the good people of Essikado-Ketan Constituency and the Western Region, I wish to apologise to all Ghanaians for the rather unpleasant commentaries that had transpired following the heated exchanges between my dearest and intelligent Akosua Manu Kozie (NPP PC for Adenta Constituency) and Prof Grace Ayensu Danquah of the NDC,” he wrote in a statement available to GhanaWeb.

The NPP parliamentary candidate further emphasized on the need for politicians to accept criticisms in good faith and not resort to insults in their quest to defend themselves during political shows.

"Critiques, just as commendations, are all part of the refining process, and we must all endeavor to accommodate them. We need to guard against these insults. It is not GHANAIAN!”

This comes after a group calling itself the Concerned Women of Essikado-Ketan Constituency called on the parliamentary candidate of the NDC for the area, Professor Grace Ayensu-Danquah, to render an unqualified apology to all women in Ghana over some comments she recently made.

The group, in a statement made available to GhanaWeb, said that the comments made by the NDC parliamentary candidate were "immature, infantile, and unwholesome, and it ruins the reputation of the Ghanaian woman."

The group was reacting to some remarks Prof. Grace Ayensu-Danquah made on Accra-based radio station, Asempa FM, while discussing political issues pertaining to the 24-hour economy policy proposal by John Dramani Mahama.

In a clip of her submission on the program, Prof. Ayensu-Danquah stated that "if you don't understand it, then it is your brains that are not functioning properly because the eyes cannot see what the brain does not know."

But the comment infuriated the group, that issued a statement to demand that the Member of Parliament-hopeful retracts and apologise for making those assertions.

"It's like Dr. Grace Ayensu wants to tell the people of Ghana, especially those in her constituency, that they don't have the moral rights to query her on the supposed 24-hour economy mantra, or better still, she thinks all women should take their so-called 24-hour economy hook line and sinker? In fact, her demeanor and posture on set look very unfriendly. She seemed uncomfortable offering explanations to her own policy for which she believes in.

"Just yesterday, on Asempa FM, the NDC parliamentary candidate made another damning comment that anyone who does not understand their own 24-hour economy is insane and we see this as offensive and disrespectful to womanhood. Therefore, she must retract and offer an apology to women in general, especially those in Essikado-Ketan constituency, because she has disgraced us," portions of the statement read.

However, the NDC parliamentary candidate in the area has yet to publicly apologise for the comment she made that has triggered public fury.