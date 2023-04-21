40 minutes ago

Charles Onuawonto Bissue, a former Secretary to the Interministerial Committee on illegal Mining (IMCIM), has leveled galamsey involvement allegations against Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, ex-chair of the IMCIM.

Mr. Bissue is offended by Prof. Frimpong Boateng's decision not to add his name to the list of unlawful miners in the country as made available in his report.

Prof. Boateng provided names of government officials and New Patriotic Party (NPP) members at the Jubilee House who are actively engaged in unlawful small-scale mining, also known as "galamsey" in the local dialect.

According to a signed 37-page report addressed to the President, the Chief of Staff and the police, some NPP power brokers hired Chinese nationals to participate in galamsey on their behalf.

"Throughout our struggle with illegalities in the small-scale mining sector, what baffled me was the total disregard of the President’s commitment to protect the environment. I can state without any equivocation that many party officials from the National to the unit committee level had their friends, PAs, agents, relatives, financiers or relatives engaged in illegal mining.

"Most of them engaged Chinese working for them. I am not referring to party people who had their legitimate concession and were mining sustainably as they were instructed to do. There are appointees in the Jubilee House that are doing or supporting illegal mining or interfering with the fight against the menace," portions of the report read.

In the paper, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng also mentioned cases in which top NPP officials represented individuals accused of participating in galamsey and harming the environment and water bodies as their lawyers and legal advisors.

However, when Charles Bissue appeared on Adom TV's Badwam show Friday to speak on the report, he asked why Prof. Frimpong Boateng, who acted as the IMCIM head, did not include his name on the list of Ghanaians involved in illicit mining.

According to the former presidential staffer, Prof. Frimpong Boateng is "not clean" when it comes to the country's problems with illegal mining.

He made the allegations as the host Akwasi Nsiah bantered with him on the topic.

Below is a transcript of how the interaction went:

Charles Bissue: "So, why didn't he include his name in the list he provided in the report?

Akwasi Nsiah: But is he involved?

Charles Bissue: Ah, brother!

Akwasi Nsiah: No, the names he mentioned were those around him, Prof. Frimpong Boateng as a person, was he involved in illegal mining?

Charles Bissue: Was he aware that they were doing it?

Akwasi Nsiah: Prof. Frimpong Boateng, former chairman of Inter-ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining, was he directly involved in illegal mining in Ghana?

Charles Bissue: You want to get a headline from him... Prof. was not clean.

The interview ended on that note as Akwasi signed off to end the program.