Charles Bissue, the former Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), has taken legal action by filing a writ at the High Court in Accra to prevent the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) from prosecuting him.

This lawsuit is in response to the ongoing investigation being conducted by the Special Prosecutor into alleged corruption within the IMCIM, specifically involving its Chairman, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng.

According to the writ obtained by Citi News, Mr. Bissue revealed that he received a letter from the Office of the Special Prosecutor stating that he is considered a necessary person for the investigation and demanded his presence for an interview.

In December 2022, Mr. Bissue initiated legal proceedings by issuing a Writ of Summons and Statement of Claim against the OSP and two others after the OSP announced in its Half-Yearly Report that it had concluded investigations into corruption allegations against Mr. Bissue made by Tiger Eye P.I. and Anas.

In January 2023, Mr. Bissue amended the writ and subsequently filed an injunction to restrain the OSP from further investigating and prosecuting him.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor was granted permission to file its statement of case in opposition to the Motion.

However, Mr. Bissue has not taken any action on the injunction application despite several adjournments in the proceedings.

Source: citifmonline